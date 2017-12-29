Cause of Christmas Day apartment fire still not known

Related Coverage Christmas Day fire displaces dozens at northwest Austin apartment complex

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The cause of an apartment fire that broke out on Christmas morning in northwest Austin is still being investigated.

Firefighters were called to the Hendrix Apartments located at 9811 Copper Creek Dr. around 9:30 a.m. Monday. When firefighters arrived, flames were shooting from the roof.

The Jollyville Fire Department says 12 of the 24 units in one of the buildings were damaged or destroyed in the fire. The agency says while it knows the fire wasn’t intentionally set, they are still working to determine the official cause; however, they have ruled out electrical and mechanical sources.

Since the apartment complex was built in the mid-80’s, it did not have sprinklers. When it gets rebuilt, contractors will have to install sprinklers to get it up to city code.

Video from initial firefight pic.twitter.com/Vu3WpyKB9r — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) December 25, 2017