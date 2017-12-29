Boy, 13, killed, 2 others wounded in Houston shooting

HOUSTON (AP) — A 13-year-old has been killed and two other teenagers have been wounded in a shooting at a southeast Houston apartment complex.

Police say they’re not sure if the victims lived at the apartments but believe the three were ambushed Thursday night as they were in a common area at the complex.

Officers have recovered at least 50 shell casings from the area. Police say they’re looking into whether the gunfire is gang related.

The 13-year-old died at a hospital. A 14-year-old and a 17-year-old are being treated for their wounds. Police say they are expected to recover.

Names of the victims haven’t been released.