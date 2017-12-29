3 Easy Cocktails to Get Your New Year’s Eve Party Started

Espresso Martini

Recipe:
1 1/2 parts vodka
1 part single origin finest quality espresso
3/4 parts premium coffee liqueur
1 pinch of salt
Garnish: 3 espresso beans

Preparation:

Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker and shake untilcombined. Strain into a martini glass, and garnish with espresso beans and apinch of salt.

 

 

Bespoke Martini

Recipe:

2 ½ vodka

½ part dry vermouth

1 dash orange bitters

Garnish:Lemon peel

Preparation:

Build ingredients in a mixing glass, top with cubed ice.Stir and then finely strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with apeel of lemon.

 

Le Fizz

Recipe:

1 ½ parts vodka

1 part elderflower liqueur

¼ part of a lime

2 parts chilled soda water

Preparation:

Add vodka, elderflower liqueur, and lime juice into acocktail shaker. Then top with cubed ice and shake vigorously. Fine strain intoa chilled flute and charge with soda water.

