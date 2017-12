AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman was taken to the hospital after being shot in southeast Austin.

The woman was awake and reportedly talking at the scene at the Array Apartments on the 2000 block of Burton Drive, according to APD. Austin-Travis County EMS said she had serious injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening. She was hit in the torso and went to Dell Seton Medical Center.

APD received the call around 5:33 p.m. and said no one is in custody at this time.