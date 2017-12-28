Woman accused of damaging Houston lawyer’s Warhol paintings on drunken first date

HOUSTON (KXAN) — A 29-year-old Dallas woman on a first date with a Houston attorney is accused of damaging three of his paintings — including two by Andy Warhol — during a drunken night that has led to a criminal mischief charge.

Prosecutors say Lindy Lou Layman damaged three paintings and two sculptures belonging to high-profile attorney Tony Buzbee after the Dec. 23 incident, according to Houston NBC affiliate KPRC.

He alleged Layman became heavily intoxicated, and when they returned to Buzbee’s home, the attorney decided he wanted her to leave because she was too drunk.

She then allegedly refused to leave and hid somewhere inside the house. When an Uber driver showed up, KPRC reports that’s when things turned violent.

Prosecutors say Layman began shouting “I’m not leaving!” before damaging the artwork, pouring red wine on the paintings and ripping them off the wall — she also allegedly shattered the two sculptures on the floor.

The damage is estimated at $300,000. According to Buzbee’s online biography, he was described by the New York Times Magazine as “one of the most successful trial lawyers in the country.” He also represented Rick Perry in 2014 when, as governor of Texas, he was indicted for alleged abuses of power — which was later dropped.

Then-candidate Donald Trump visited the home in 2016 when Buzbee held a fundraiser and donated $250,000 to the presidential campaign, the Associated Press reported.

