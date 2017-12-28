Waco woman wins $50K in national Christmas lights competition

WACO, Texas (KWKT) — People across the nation now know about the Waco house that lights up during the Christmas season.

Alice Tristan puts up all the Christmas lights and decorations by herself.

“It’s the man upstairs, me and my cousin Arthur. And when they ask me who? I say ‘arthritis,'” said Tristan. It takes her at least two months to put up her Christmas decorations, but she says it’s all worth it because in return she gets a smile from the kids.

“That was a blessing for me, and its been a blessing for all of the kids because I’ve had more and more kids,” said Tristan.

Now, Tristan is smiling even bigger because of the prize she won from a contest she says she did not enter. “I didn’t apply, I don’t know who applied for me, I don’t know nothing about stuff like that.”

Well that stuff ended up being ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight.” Tristan won $50,000, but says she got a prize that’s even better than that. “The trophy, that’s all I care about is the trophy, it’s recognition and I made it nationwide.”

Since the announcement, people outside of Waco make the pit stop to see her decorations at Proctor Avenue and 28th Street.

“Its been shoulder to shoulder, and thanking me, and ringing the bell and taking pictures with them,” said Tristan.

Tristan isn’t complaining about the crowds, in fact she enjoys it a lot, saying you can bet some of the money she won will go to more Christmas lights, so people can enjoy something new next year.

“Oh yes, definitely, definitely.”

Tristan has made the Christmas light show her tradition for more than 40 years.