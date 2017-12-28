Truck carrying 40,000 pounds of avocado catches fire in North Texas

Crews clean up 40,000 pounds of burned avocado on I-35E in North Texas Dec. 28, 2017 (KXAS Photo)
Crews clean up 40,000 pounds of burned avocado on I-35E in North Texas Dec. 28, 2017 (KXAS Photo)

FORRESTON, Texas (KXAN) — A great tragedy for guacamole lovers unfolded on a highway in North Texas, as a truck carrying thousands of pounds of avocados caught fire.

The debris blocked all northbound lanes of Interstate 35E around 11:15 a.m. near the town of Forreston, Texas, according to NBC affiliate KXAS. The Texas Department of Public Safety says it does not yet know what caused the fire.

The 18-wheeler was hauling 40,000 pounds of avocados, and officials had to unload them before the rest of the rig could be moved off the road. It was reopened around 3 p.m.

Additional reporting by KXAS.

