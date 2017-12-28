Train engine flames up traveling through north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One of the cars on a Union Pacific freight train caught fire in north Austin Thursday night.

The train stopped on the tracks near the 3000 block of Stoneway Drive, east of MoPac, around 9:05 p.m. The Austin Fire Department says several passing drivers reported fire coming from the train, but when crews arrived it was out.

Union Pacific says there was a “small flame up in the engine compartment of a locomotive,” and AFD said that train personnel had “de-energized [the] locomotive and mitigated [the] problem.”

No one was injured and the train was being checked around 10 p.m. to be able to clear the area.