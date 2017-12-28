Train engine flames up traveling through north Austin

By Published: Updated:
Austin firefighters check out a Union Pacific train that had an engine flame up in north Austin Dec. 28, 2017 (KXAN Photo)
Austin firefighters check out a Union Pacific train that had an engine flame up in north Austin Dec. 28, 2017 (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One of the cars on a Union Pacific freight train caught fire in north Austin Thursday night.

The train stopped on the tracks near the 3000 block of Stoneway Drive, east of MoPac, around 9:05 p.m. The Austin Fire Department says several passing drivers reported fire coming from the train, but when crews arrived it was out.

Union Pacific says there was a “small flame up in the engine compartment of a locomotive,” and AFD said that train personnel had “de-energized [the] locomotive and mitigated [the] problem.”

No one was injured and the train was being checked around 10 p.m. to be able to clear the area.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s