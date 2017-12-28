Tracking the arctic blast that will impact New Year’s Eve weekend

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As New Year’s Eve celebration planning continues, the KXAN First Warning Weather Team is tracking an arctic cold front making its way toward Texas. The front itself might move through Saturday, but the arrival of cold air behind the front is still expected to be New Year’s Eve, which means temperatures will drop during the day.

Freezing temperatures are possible as early as 6 p.m. Sunday. Here’s an look at how temperatures should evolve for plans on New Year’s Eve.

Wind chills could fall below freezing as early as Sunday morning, leading to single-digit wind chills in spots west of Austin by the strike of midnight.

Whether there will be freezing rain or a wintry mix of precipitation is an open question. Computer models are not in agreement regarding whether light rain will follow the front, or just dry, cold air. Currently, there is a 20 percent chance of some light drizzle or light rain that could transition to freezing rain late Sunday night into early New Year’s Day. The best window for freezing precipitation will be 7 p.m. Sunday night through 7 a.m. Monday morning. Here’s a look at two different computer models — EURO and NAM, respectively — during what each model predicts to be the height of wintry activity for this event:

It is probably too early to make any significant adjustments to your New Year’s Eve plans based on this precipitation forecast. Some models indicate rapid drying behind the front and no significant precipitation or icing. However, you might want to reconsider outdoor party plans based on potential wind gusts and cold temperatures alone.

With predicted lows at 27° overnight Sunday and daytime highs at only 34° New Year’s Day, these will be the coldest temperatures in nearly a full year.

Currently, there are no watches or warnings in effect for the Austin viewing area. Stay up-to-date regarding this potential winter weather event, as the First Warning Weather team fine tunes the forecast.