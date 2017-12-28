Top 5 videos on KXAN.com in 2017

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several different videos resonated with KXAN.com visitors in 2017. One harrowing clip shows a car plunging several stories from a downtown Austin parking garage. KXAN’s Alyssa Goard’s emotional interview with the UT stabbing victim’s mother recounting the moments leading up to her son’s death was also one of the most-watched stories of the year.

Here’s a look at the top 5 videos watched on KXAN.com in 2017:

5. Disturbing photos posted by Austin nursing home employee on Snapchat

An employee at the Windsor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center was fired and charged after he allegedly took photos of a resident with her hand covered in feces. The photos, originally posted to Snapchat, showed someone tickling the sleeping’s woman’s nose with something in an attempt to get her to touch her face with her dirty hand. Carlos Alberto Santacruz was arrested and charged with misdemeanor injury to the elderly by contact.

4. Videos show high school cheerleaders forced into splits

Cheerleading coaches and school administrators at Denver, Colorado’s East High School were placed on leave after videos surfaced of several cheerleaders being forced into splits. In one video, a girl repeatedly asks her coach to “please stop.”

3. A Westlake High School teacher pleads guilty to having relationship with student

On Feb. 3, 2017, Haeli Wey pleaded guilty to having sexual relations with her student and was sentenced to 10 years deferred adjudication as a part of a plea deal. Wey will not spend any time in jail.

2. Car plunges 7 stories from downtown Austin parking garage

A woman who said she got nervous when she pulled into a parking spot at the Littlefield Garage on July 13, 2017 ended up driving through the cable barriers and flying off 7 stories. Her BMW clipped a SUV just as the driver heard the commotion and was getting ready to drive off. The BMW driver survived the crash but was still recovering from her injuries when KXAN spoke to her a month later.

1. UT stabbing victim asked student to call his mom as he was dying

When Lori Brown received a phone call from her son, Harrison Brown, on Monday, May 1, the person on the other line wasn’t her son, but rather the voice of a frantic young woman who said he had been attacked. The UT student on the phone didn’t know Harrison, she just happened to come into the gym and turned back toward the door. “She was coming out of the door — he was holding his hand over his chest and there was blood coming out of his chest. He had held the phone out and said, ‘Call my mom.’”

Lori never got a chance to say goodbye.