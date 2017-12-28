Suspected drunk driver causes fiery crash near Del Valle

Crash on Pearce Lane near SH 130 on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017. (KXAN Photo)
DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — A driver who ran into another vehicle head-on causing the car to catch on fire appeared to be driving drunk, according to an arrest affidavit.

On Tuesday, Dec. 26, Travis County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 12000 block of Pearce Lane, which is just east of SH 130, around 6:50 p.m. When emergency crews arrived, the 51-year-old driver in a Chevy Cobalt had to be pulled out because his car was on fire. The victim told police all he could remember was someone pulling him out of his burning vehicle.

An initial investigation determined Javier Rodriguez Jr., 32, was driving westbound on Pearce Lane when he veered into the eastbound lanes and struck the Cobalt. Rodriguez continued eastbound before hitting a tree and coming to a stop, according to the arrest affidavit.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital. According to court records, Rodriguez was vomiting at the hospital and it smelled like alcohol. When investigators were able to speak to Rodriguez after his surgery, he said he had two or three shots at a birthday party and was on his way home.

Blood and toxicology results indicate Rodriguez had a blood alcohol content of .186. Rodriguez is currently charged with intoxication assault. Records show he is currently on probation and a confirmed gang member.

