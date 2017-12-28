Suspect in east Austin homicide still on the run

Related Coverage 30-year-old woman shot and killed in east Austin apartment parking lot

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police say they are following up on leads after a woman was shot and killed Tuesday night at an east Austin apartment complex.

Ebony Sheppard,30, was shot in the parking lot of the Sixty 600 Apartments, which is near US 183 and Loyola Lane. Austin police say the only thing they know about the suspect is that he or she was wearing a hoodie and took off in a white sedan.

The day after the homicide, the apartment complex posted letters on residents’ doors reminding everyone to report suspicious behavior. The property manager wrote, “While we take steps to promote a safe environment, we cannot and do not guarantee personal safety and security for our residents.”

A person who lives at the complex told KXAN she heard the victim was “just in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or text “Tip 103” + your message to CRIMES.