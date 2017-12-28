Suspect in east Austin homicide still on the run

By Published:
Sixty 600 Apartments in east Austin. (KXAN Photo)
Sixty 600 Apartments in east Austin. (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police say they are following up on leads after a woman was shot and killed Tuesday night at an east Austin apartment complex.

Ebony Sheppard,30, was shot in the parking lot of the Sixty 600 Apartments, which is near US 183 and Loyola Lane. Austin police say the only thing they know about the suspect is that he or she was wearing a hoodie and took off in a white sedan.

The day after the homicide, the apartment complex posted letters on residents’ doors reminding everyone to report suspicious behavior. The property manager wrote, “While we take steps to promote a safe environment, we cannot and do not guarantee personal safety and security for our residents.”

A person who lives at the complex told KXAN she heard the victim was “just in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or text “Tip 103” + your message to CRIMES.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s