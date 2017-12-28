Six Flags Fiesta Texas gets rid of Scooby-Doo ride

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — If you’re a fan of the Scooby-Doo Ghostblasters ride at Six Flags Fiesta Texas, you might want to head to the theme park soon since the park is decommissioning the ride on Jan. 7.

The 15-year-old attraction will be removed and in its place will be a new “dark ride.” A “dark ride” is a term used for an indoor ride that has special effects, animatronics, etc.

The Scooby-Doo Ghostblaster game gave fans a laser gun to shoot at ghosts that would pop up.

The theme park in San Antonio is also launching a new Wonder Woman roller coaster ride in the spring of 2018.