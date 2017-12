ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — A large power outage in Elgin Thursday afternoon caused major traffic issues along US 290.

The city says when the lights were out, officers came in to help move traffic through the intersections.

A spokesperson for Oncor says the power outage was caused by a property owner who was cutting a tree and it fell across a power line. During the peak of the outage, approximately 2,000 customers were without power.

By 2:45 p.m., power was restored to all but 10 customers.