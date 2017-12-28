PHOTOS: Longhorns celebrate Texas Bowl victory

HOUSTON (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns football team defeated the University of Missouri Tigers Wednesday, earning their first winning season since 2013.
Texas won 33-16 in the Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston.
As KXAN’s Andrew Schnitker reported, it was the Texas special teams that kept the Longhorns ahead. Punter Michael Dickson was named Texas Bowl MVP for his efforts.
The Longhorns defense, which stabilized this team all season, stymied Tigers quarterback Drew Lock and scored nine points of their own.
Longhorns celebrate winning Texas Bowl
