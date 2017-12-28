PHOTOS: Longhorns celebrate Texas Bowl victory

HOUSTON (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns football team defeated the University of Missouri Tigers Wednesday, earning their first winning season since 2013.

Texas won 33-16 in the Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston.

As KXAN’s Andrew Schnitker reported, it was the Texas special teams that kept the Longhorns ahead. Punter Michael Dickson was named Texas Bowl MVP for his efforts.

The Longhorns defense, which stabilized this team all season, stymied Tigers quarterback Drew Lock and scored nine points of their own.

Longhorns celebrate winning Texas Bowl View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Longhorns take the Texas Bowl (KXAN Photo/Chris Tavarez) Longhorns take the Texas Bowl (KXAN Photo/Chris Tavarez) HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 27: Davante Davis #18 of the Texas Longhorns celebrates with this teammates after an interception late in the fourth quarter against the Missouri Tigers at NRG Stadium on December 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 27: Head coach Tom Herman of the Texas Longhorns is doused by his players after defeating the Missouri Tigers 33-16 at NRG Stadium on December 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 27: Head coach Tom Herman of the Texas Longhorns holds up The Robert C. McNair Trophy after defeating Missouri Tigers 33-16 in the Academy Sports & Outdoors Bowl at NRG Stadium on December 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 27: Michael Dickson #13 of the Texas Longhorns is named MVP of the Academy Sports & Outdoors Bowl at NRG Stadium on December 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 27: Texas Longhorns celebrate a touchdown against the Missouri Tigers at NRG Stadium on December 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 27: Texas Longhorn Pom Squad at NRG Stadium on December 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 27: The Texas Longhorns are introduced at NRG Stadium before the Academy Sports & Outdoors Bowl against the Missouri Tigers on December 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)