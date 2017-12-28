Plans for LBJ High will make it more accessible to east Austin neighborhood

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A local nonprofit that works to beautify Central Texas plans to use new grant money to fix up outdoor spaces at an east Austin high school to make the campus more accessible for people in the neighborhood to use outside of school hours.

Keep Austin Beautiful got a $225,000 grant from the St. David’s Foundation last week — part of $14.6 million the foundation gave to various groups for health-related projects — to improve the sprawling grounds at LBJ Early College High School.

“We hope that this space, being in the center of this community, will number one be close access for people and a space that people are familiar with,” Rodney Ahart, executive director of Keep Austin Beautiful, said.

The group plans to use the money to fix up the school’s track and fields, install more seating around the football field for parents, and put openings in the chain-link fence that surrounds the grounds so it’s easier for people to get to the big open spaces.

“You look at this neighborhood and there’s not very much access to open space and parks,” Ahart said.

New homes are going up fast in the LBJ neighborhood and new families are moving in, with some longtime residents, like LBJ Neighborhood Association president Isaiah Williams, expecting more growth in the coming years.

“More people are starting to build out here and with the improvements on [US] 183,” he said, “might be a bigger attraction also and have more people move in.”

The area has grown a lot since Williams moved in back in 1978, four years after the high school — where his kids went — opened. Not only are there more houses and more people, but he’s noticed the neighborhood’s profile trending toward younger families over the years.

There’s a public park nearby, he said, but it can get crowded and it’s not centrally located like the school is. The big, open fields and track at LBJ High School are “used quite a bit for soccer, little league football, jogging,” he said.

The improvements, KAB hopes, will make it more attractive to more people outside of those who already use it. “I think that would be an improvement to get more people to come out,” Williams said.

Keep Austin Beautiful will also use the money to improve the grounds for students, installing shade structures out front, planting trees and doing other landscaping, and turning another field in front of the school into a more dedicated recreation space for soccer or volleyball during the day.

The group met with community members and students after the grant was announced to get their thoughts on what they wanted. Since many already spend time outside during lunch and other breaks, developing the field was an obvious goal for them.

If the plan works, Ahart said, his nonprofit will look at other schools that can benefit from similar work. “It really is our hope that this will be a model, one that we could move to the next campus where we have some student involvement and neighborhood involvement.”