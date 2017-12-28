Lost GoPro returned to owner after a year away — and many other adventures

An adventurer found a GoPro at the bottom of a pool and returned it to its owner in December 2017 (Courtesy Louie Wray)
SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) — An Oregon teenager is reunited with his lost GoPro after nearly a year.

Ethan Tolle, 16, and his friends lost his camera underwater while swimming in the Tamolitch Blue Pool in 2016. Ethan never thought he’d get it back, until he received a phone call from his aunt and uncle. They spoke to Louie Wray, an explorer who retrieved the GoPro from the bottom of the pool. For the past year, he has been using Ethan’s camera to document his travels across the country.

Recently, he discovered old video on the camera, showing a bike ride Ethan took with his uncle through Oregon. With the help of Google Maps, Wray tracked down an address and got in touch with Ethan’s family.

On the GoPro, Wray shared a special message with Ethan, who was recently diagnosed with a muscle disease:

“I’m recording this to send to you. I’m really stoked to get it back to you and I hear that times are changing for ya,” Wray said.

It’s a message Ethan’s mom says restores her faith in humanity. “Life is hard sometimes, and when a stranger takes an opportunity like that and tries to make things a little better for you, it reminds you that there’s a lot of good people still in the world,” Leah Tolle said.

As for Wray, he’s off on his next adventure in Taiwan.

