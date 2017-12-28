Hit-and-run that killed Kyle teenager still unsolved one year later

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — One year ago this week, a 15-year-old boy from Kyle was hit and killed while walking along the side of a county road. Law enforcement never made an arrest and investigators say there are no solid leads.

Department of Public Safety investigators say Michael Mince was walking along Farm to Market 2001 near Niederwald when someone they believe to be driving a red Dodge Ram dually hit him.

“He was with two other friends. They didn’t get to spend Christmas together so they were with each other the day after,” said Michael’s mother Karin Mince.

Since the day her son was killed, Mince says she hasn’t stopped wondering who was behind the wheel. “It doesn’t get better, every day you miss him a little more because it’s that much longer that you go without hearing his voice or seeing him,” she said.

Mince has looked through pages of her son’s investigation, autopsy records, witness statements and numerous dead-end leads.

“This is the case file,” she said while pulling a packet of papers from an envelope. “They gave me what I provided them, these are all emails that I was sending them with tips.”

Just weeks after Michael was killed, Mince says people started sending her tips because they couldn’t get through to DPS. “They weren’t getting calls back, they weren’t getting followed up with by DPS so they would send me the information in hopes that I could send it over to the investigators,” said Mince. “But it was the same thing, no answer, no replies, no follow-ups, no phone calls.”

DPS tells KXAN the case is still open but has no leads. Mince says she is questioning how committed investigators are to her son’s case.

“It got to the point to where I was running out there to follow the leads and get pictures of the trucks,” said Mince.

Mince is now looking to see if another agency can take her son’s case. “I want justice for Michael and if nothing else, I feel he deserves a real investigation. Maybe I would have been okay if we didn’t have any answers if they had truly investigated the case.”

Investigators believe it was a red Dodge Ram 3500 dually that hit Michael. It likely would have had damage to the passenger side with a missing side mirror. Witnesses believe it may have been a work truck, possibly with a welder in the bed.

DPS says if you have any tips regarding this case you should contact your local police department. There is still a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in the case.