Dick’s Sporting Goods $10 Astros jersey prices were too good to be true

Astros gear marked down incorrectly on the Dick's Sporting Goods website. (Photo via KRPC)
HOUSTON (KXAN) — A massive drop in the online prices for Astros World Series gear turned out to be too good to be true.

Jerseys and other clothing items normally going for anywhere from $70 to more than $300 were marked down to $9.98 on DICK’s Sporting Goods website.

The Pennsylvania-based company apologized to disappointed customers, who got an email Wednesday saying the company “reserve[s] the right to cancel any orders that were affected by the issue.”

Astros fan Alex Sandoval told Houston NBC affiliate KPRC that customers weren’t given one “concrete answer,” but were instead told multiple things. “I was told it was OK then I got the email saying it’s not OK… other friends of mine, they’re being told items are out of stock when they’re clearly still on the website.”

Customers also sent a barrage of angry tweets directed at the store, leading to a stream of online apologies. “So @DICKS sells me a few items. I pay for it. I get a confirmation number but now they refuse to fulfill my order because they messed up?! This can’t be legal/allowed! I want my items!!” one Twitter user wrote.

Houston-based Academy Sports and Outdoors wasted no time in starting their own — real — Astros discount, offering 50 percent off championship gear. Their tweet announcing the discount said, “We got you, H-Town.”

