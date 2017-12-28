Chick-fil-A giving away profits to help fallen officer’s family

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Call it chicken for a cause — in this case, helping the family of a fallen police officer.

Chick-Fil-A restaurants in San Marcos, Kyle and New Braunfels are all donating the profits from Thursday, Dec. 28, to the family of Officer Kenneth Copeland.

Copeland was a 19-year-veteran of the San Marcos Police Department who died Dec. 4 while serving a warrant on his day off.

In a video posted to Facebook, Chick-Fil-A called it “Ken Copeland Day.” Since his death, the 100 Club of Central Texas, which provides emotional and financial support to families of fallen first responders, has received donations and letters of support in his name as well. Hundreds came out to honor Copeland during a funeral procession and service in San Antonio.

Copeland leaves behind a wife and four children.