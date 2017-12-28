Capital Metro expanding rail, bus service in new year to fight overcrowding

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting Jan. 7, commuters who use buses or trains to get into the city will have a little more breathing room on their way to work.

The Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority is expanding it’s MetroRail and MetroExpress bus routes to accommodate more passengers on what have become infamously crowded service routes.

“You know, if you’re taking MoPac every day in your own car, and you’re not able or opting to take capital metro, that’s fine, but if we’re able to fill up one of those buses and take 40 cars off the road, we hope that’ll make your commute that much easier as well,” said Sam Sargent with Capital Metro.

MetroRail

Expect three new trips in the morning and in the evening.

From the Leander Station in the morning:

6:51 a.m. and 6:56 a.m.

7:27 a.m. and 7:32 a.m.

8:03 a.m. and 8:08 a.m.

From the Downtown Station in the evening:

4:17 p.m. and 4:22 p.m.

4:53 p.m. and 4:58 p.m.

5:29 p.m. and 5:34 p.m.

MetroExpress

Four additional routes will be added using MoPac’s managed lanes:

Route 981 Oak Knoll Express — uses Express Lanes to bypass congestion into downtown

Route 985 Leander/Lakeline Direct — uses Express lanes to bypass traffic headed into downtown and also operates in both directions throughout the day

Route 982 Pavilion Express — serves the 38th Street medical area before heading toward UT Austin campus, the Capitol and downtown. It will also operate in both directions throughout the day

Route 987 Leander/Lakeline Express — serves the 38th Street medical area before heading toward UT Austin campus, the Capitol and downtown

Other

Route 7 will add morning trips

Premium passes will be discontinued

Schedules for the following routes that serve the train stations will adjust with new MetroRail schedules: 214, 243, 464, 465 and 466