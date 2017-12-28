Big changes coming to intersection of South MoPac and Slaughter Lane

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Crews have started construction on improvements to South MoPac at Slaughter Lane and La Crosse Avenue in south Austin.

The Texas Department of Transportation says work has already begun on relocating the utilities at the intersections and in mid-January work will begin on right-of-way preparations.

The work will construct two mainlanes in each direction on MoPac underneath Slaughter Lane and La Crosse Avenue. The intersection at MoPac and Slaughter Lane will also be turned into a Diverging Diamond intersection.

Once complete, the change is expected to decreased wait times at the intersections as well as improve left-turns.

People who are interested in learning more about the changes are invited to a public forum with the contractor scheduled for Jan. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Circle C Community Center, 7817 La Crosse Ave.

