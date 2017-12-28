Apple offering discount on battery replacement for older iPhone versions

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Over the past few weeks, Apple has fielded complaints and lawsuits claiming the company purposefully slows down older iPhones.

In response to customers about battery performance, on Thursday, Apple said it’s offering a discount on iPhone battery replacements for anyone with an iPhone 6 or later whose battery needs to be replaced. Starting in late January, customers can purchase an out-of-warranty iPhone battery replacement for $29 instead of the usual $79.

The company says there had been a “lot of misunderstanding” about the issue with older batteries and how it impacts a customer’s user experience. With reports that the company was intentionally slowing phones, the company says it has “never — and would never — do anything to intentionally shorten the life of any Apple product.” The company denies it would “degrade” the user experience in an effort to get customers to purchase new phones.

The new message goes on to explain how rechargeable batteries age and how the battery’s performance changes over its lifespan.

Apple also addressed customers’ frustration over longer launch times for apps and other performance issues. The company says some of that is due to the iOS 10.2.1 update that addressed unexpected shutdowns on iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and iPhone SE. However, Apple insists the slower performance is being exacerbated by the “continued chemical aging of the batteries in older” phones, many of which are still running on their original batteries.

To give iPhone users an idea of the health of their battery, Apple will release a software update in early 2018 so people can see how the battery is affecting performance.