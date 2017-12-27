South Carolina lottery winners find out their tickets were glitches

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA/NBC) – The South Carolina Education Lottery says a glitch made some tickets look like winners. Now, that game is on hold — and dashing dreams of people across the state.

“When I got those tickets, I though, ‘Whoo! All my Christmas is paid for! All my bills are paid for! Everything!'” Taylor Hook said.

According to a press release, the lottery’s computer system vendor, Intralot, experienced a programming error on Christmas Day that impacted Holiday Cash Add-A-Play tickets, a $1 terminal-generated instant game. From 5:51 p.m. to 7:53 p.m., the same play symbol was repeated in all nine available play areas on tickets — which would result in a top prize of $500. No more than five identical play symbols should appear for a single play.

As soon as the issue was identified, the Add-A-Play game was suspended immediately to conduct a thorough investigation. Instant (scratch) tickets and all other lottery games were not affected by this error.

Holiday Cash Add-A-Play game sales and validations will remain suspended until further notice, with a further announcement expected at the end of the week. All players who purchased one of the faulty tickets are being told to hang on to them, but they may not get their money back.