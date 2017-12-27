Nashville man high on ‘wasp’ accused of breaking into home, terrorizing family

WKRN Staff Published:
Dann Hollis Jr. (WKRN)
Dann Hollis Jr. (WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Lawrence County man was arrested after authorities said he terrorized a family and caused tremendous harm to himself while being under the influence of a dangerous drug.

Deputies said Danny Hollis Jr. was smoking something called “wasp,” a mixture of meth and bug spray.

On Monday night around 7 p.m. on Gimlet Road in Nashville, deputies responded to a call about a naked man inside a house. Investigators said Hollis broke into the home, sat at the family dinner table and cut his own throat in front of four children and their mother.

“This man walks in. The family is all in there, minding their own business. He is stripped naked. He says the dog is looking at him. He grabs a knife and he cuts his throat. He goes upstairs and jumps out a window, after busting his head on the glass of the front door and then he takes off running,” said Lt. Melinda Brewer.

Brewer said Hollis then jumps on the gazebo in the family’s backyard. The 35-year-old runs across a field, where deputies finally catch up to him.

Investigators said Hollis admitted to smoking wasp. Brewer said the drug is worse than bath salts and causes psychotic episodes.

 

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s