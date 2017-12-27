Nashville man high on ‘wasp’ accused of breaking into home, terrorizing family

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Lawrence County man was arrested after authorities said he terrorized a family and caused tremendous harm to himself while being under the influence of a dangerous drug.

Deputies said Danny Hollis Jr. was smoking something called “wasp,” a mixture of meth and bug spray.

On Monday night around 7 p.m. on Gimlet Road in Nashville, deputies responded to a call about a naked man inside a house. Investigators said Hollis broke into the home, sat at the family dinner table and cut his own throat in front of four children and their mother.

“This man walks in. The family is all in there, minding their own business. He is stripped naked. He says the dog is looking at him. He grabs a knife and he cuts his throat. He goes upstairs and jumps out a window, after busting his head on the glass of the front door and then he takes off running,” said Lt. Melinda Brewer.

Brewer said Hollis then jumps on the gazebo in the family’s backyard. The 35-year-old runs across a field, where deputies finally catch up to him.

Investigators said Hollis admitted to smoking wasp. Brewer said the drug is worse than bath salts and causes psychotic episodes.