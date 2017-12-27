Man accused of hitting 5-year-old as he stole mother’s truck from Domino’s

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 5-year-old stood up to a man who was trying to steal his mom’s truck — with him and his little brother inside — as his mom waited in line to pick up their pizza last week.

On Friday, Dec. 22 at around 4:15 p.m., a woman drove to Domino’s at 5811 Berkman Dr. in east Austin. She told police she left the truck running with her 3-year-old and 5-year-old inside, as the boys watched a movie in the backseat.

The mother says she was in Domino’s for only a couple minutes when she saw her truck backing away from the store, seeing a man, identified by police as 40-year-old Freddie Wrather, in the driver’s seat.

She ran out to the truck, yelling for Wrather to stop, when she realized her children had been left in the parking lot. Police say Wrather quickly backed up and hit a tree, before crashing into a parked truck on the side of the road and driving away.

The mother told police she did not know who the man was. Her 5-year-old said the man told him to get out of the truck, but he said no. That’s when Wrather grabbed the boy by the arms and hit him at least once in the rib cage, according to a police affidavit. The boy then got out of the truck and proceeded to vomit several times.

Because the mother had left her phone in her truck, Austin police were able to track it to the Super 8 Motel at 5606 E. 51st St., just off of US 183.

As officers pulled up, they found Wrather trying to get away in the truck. He allegedly crashed into an Austin police car that kept him from leaving.

The mother was brought to the motel and identified Wrather as the man who stole her truck. At APD Headquarters, Wrather told officers he was homeless and had no place to stay. He noticed the truck was left running outside Domino’s when he saw exhaust smoke, so he decided to steal the truck to stay warm, police said. He denied touching or hitting the children, claiming they got out of the truck when told.

Wrather remains in the Travis County Jail charged with robbery and unauthorized use of a vehicle. His bond has been set at $90,000.

In Texas, it is against the law to leave a vehicle unattended while it is running.