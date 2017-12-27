Longhorns take the Texas Bowl

HOUSTON (KXAN) — Texas defeated Missouri 33-16 in the Texas Bowl earning its first winning season since 2013. The Longhorns (7-6) scored 21 points in the first half while the defense pestered Missouri into three total turnovers.

The Longhorns defense, which stabilized this team all season, stymied Tigers quarterback Drew Lock and scored nine points of their own. Lock finished 16 of 30 passing for 233 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Longhorns linebacker Anthony Wheeler scooped up a Ish Witter fumble and returned it 38 yards for a 21-7 lead in the second quarter.

It was the Texas special teams that kept the Longhorns ahead. Punter Michael Dickson was named Texas Bowl MVP for his efforts.

The Ray Guy award-winning punter had 11 punts pinning Missouri inside its own 20 yard line ten times. Dickson’s third quarter punt pushed Missouri to its own 10 yard line. Two plays later, a bad snap rolled out of the end zone for a Texas safety.

Kicker Josh Rowland connected on a 41 yard field goal extending the lead to 26-16 in the fourth quarter.

Shane Buechele started the game for Texas and threw the first touchdown pass of the game to Daniel Young but left in the second quarter after several hard hits.

Sam Ehlinger rotated in with Buechele and finished with 112 passing yards and a touchdown. He also speared a 18 yard touchdown run by Armanti Foreman by finishing a block near the goal line.