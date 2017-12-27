Longhorns prep for Texas Bowl with help from UofH Cougars

HOUSTON (KXAN) — Texas and Missouri face off at 8 p.m. in Houston at the Texas Bowl. Fans on both sides are dealing with cold temperatures and dreary weather, but thankfully the NRG Stadium will have the roof closed.

Coach Tom Herman’s roots run deep in the city of Houston — it’s where he coached the University of Houston Cougars for two years before coming to Austin.

The Longhorns season is ending in a swap of how it started. The Cougars practiced at Texas before the start of the season when they had to evacuate the city because of Hurricane Harvey.

The Cougars returned the favor this week as Texas practiced at U of H’s new indoor practice facility — a building that Herman helped get built.

“Excited to be able to practice at UH,” Herman said. “If you haven’t been to that new indoor facility, it’s as good if not better than anywhere in the country, that thing is off the charts amazing and hats off to Hunter Yurachek and Major Applewhite for finishing that thing really, really well. I mean, it is impressive.”

