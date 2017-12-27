Llano County investigating first credit card skimming case

An example of a card skimmer that fits on the outside of the card reader. (Travis County Sheriff's Office)
LLANO, Texas (KXAN) — The Llano County Sheriff’s Office says it is working the agency’s first credit card skimming case after several gas pumps were found to be tampered with on Tuesday.

When deputies checked the 7-11 store located at 2606 West Ranch Road 1431 in Kingsland, they found several skimmers installed at numerous gas pumps. Authorities don’t know how long the skimmers had been in place so they’re urging customers who have purchased gas at that location to check their credit card statements for any fraudulent activity.

Many law enforcement agencies are telling people to go inside rather than pay at the pump.

 

