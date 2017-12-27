Drawdown of Inks Lake to begin on Jan. 2

BURNET, Texas (KXAN) — People who live along the banks of Inks Lake will get the chance to repair and maintain their docks at the beginning of the year when the Lower Colorado River Authority lowers lake levels starting in Tuesday, Jan. 2.

The lake level will be lowered a total of 8 feet over the span of six weeks. The refill will begin about Feb. 10, and will be completed by Feb. 13.

The drawdown allows property owners to do maintenance work on their lakeside properties. The LCRA says the drawdown will also help curb the growth of “nuisance aquatic vegetation.”

For more information on work allowed on Inks Lake during the drawdown, visit lcra.org/lakelowerings or contact LCRA Water Quality Protection at 512-578-2324.

Check the current lake levels here.

