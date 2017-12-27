Community builds world-record Lego tower to honor 8-year-old

TEL AVIV (KXAN) — A record-breaking tower of toy bricks in Israel is honoring a young boy who died of cancer.

Ben Sayag loved playing with Legos — so his teachers decided to remember him by building a large tower out of the bricks to try to break a Guinness World Record. It’s 118 feet tall — the equivalent of a 12 story building — and thousands of community members in Tel Aviv used about half a million Legos to create it.

“It’s a community effort to build from plastic elements the biggest tower in the world, 36 meters, as a community effort of all of the people of Tel Aviv — 26 community centers, Jews and Arabs, rich and poor, orthodox and secular,” said Mayor Ron Huldai.

Organizers used a drone to take photos and will submit them to the Guinness Book of World Records to verify it is the tallest Lego tower ever built.

“It’s a magnificent project,” said resident Karen Ringel Tepper. “It’s a community project that was built by people from all over Tel Aviv who were participating in that, and think it’s a wonderful idea.”