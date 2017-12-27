Kyle police cracking down on illegal fireworks popping on New Year’s Eve

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) – As the New Year approaches, the city of Kyle is reminding its residents of the city’s firework policy. City leaders have launched the “you light it, we write it” campaign aimed at anyone with fireworks.

According to the city’s ordinance, it is against the law for a person to store, transport, assemble, receive, keep or discharge any fireworks inside the city limits. Only those with a special permit are allowed to shoot fireworks.

“They make you laugh,” said John Newby who is helping run a firework stand outside of Kyle. “It’s just a good time, they are really enjoyable.”

Newby has helped run firework stands for the past five years. He says he often preaches safety to his customers, but this year he is adding an extra warning.

“You’re not supposed to have fireworks in the city, make sure you go out in the country, make sure you do it in the county so on and so forth,” said Newby.

The Kyle Police Department says it’s not kidding when it comes to obeying the firework ordinance. “Our stance is going to be if we catch someone violating the fireworks ordinance they will be issued a citation,” said Kyle Police Captain Pedro Hernandez. “The warnings we were giving didn’t seem to keep them from violating the city ordinance.”

Captain Hernandez says the department receives dozens of complaints every holiday regarding fireworks. “It’s a nuisance and a fire hazard,” he said. This year, the department is bringing in extra officers to focus solely on firework calls.

“We hope that we will be providing a quicker response to those calls so that the firework calls will not be holding for as long as they have in years past,” said Hernandez.

This will only be the second time the department has taken this approach. Last Fourth of July police issued 38 citations. Without the extra help, last New Year holiday the department only issued two.

“The number of complaints from our citizens has gone up, they would like our police department to take stronger enforcement action. They were happy to see we did,” said Hernandez.

If found in violation of the ordinance, a person may be charged with a Class C misdemeanor and fined up to $2,000. You can read the full ordinance here.