Central Texas jailer charged with theft of funds

Associated Press Published:
Milam County Jail Capt. Katrina Douglas (Bell County Sheriff's Office)
TEMPLE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a Central Texas jailer has been charged with stealing funds.

Milam County Sheriff David Greene on Tuesday told the Temple Daily Telegram that Milam County Jail Capt. Katrina Douglas had been arrested by the Texas Rangers and charged with theft of more than $30,000 but less than $150,000, a third-degree felony.

Greene says the Texas Rangers investigated Douglas for several months after a large amount of money was found missing. She was arrested Dec. 21 in Temple.

Greene says Douglas was released from Bell County Jail after posting bail. A phone number couldn’t be found to reach her for comment.

The newspaper reports Douglas is the third Milam County employee within the last two years to be connected with missing funds.

