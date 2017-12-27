Bundle up for city of Austin New Year’s Eve celebration

The city of Austin is planning a family-friendly New Year's Eve event Dec. 31 at Auditorium Shores (KXAN Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Families can head to downtown Austin to ring in the new year a few hours early on the last day of 2017.

The city is putting on a New Year’s Eve bash at Auditorium Shores — on South First Street and Riverside Drive — starting Sunday at 3 p.m. and ending with a fireworks show at 10 p.m. Nearly two dozen bands will perform on four stages, and people can also check out a variety of art and food trucks. Alcohol is not allowed at the event.

KXAN Meteorologist Jim Spencer is forecasting a chilly evening, and organizers say those who plan to attend may want to bundle up.

“This is a rain or shine event,” said Sylnovia Rabb, the assistant director of Economic Development for the city. “We are ready to go, 100 percent, full steam ahead. So come on out — Put your gloves on. Put your clothes on, or put your dancing shoes on and have a good time.”

