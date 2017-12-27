Border Patrol agent struck by stray bullet from Mexico

RIO GRANDE, Texas (KXAN) — A stray bullet fired in Mexico struck a Border Patrol agent near Brownsville on Tuesday.

The Customs and Border Protection Agency says the agent was assigned to the Riverine Unit when he was hit with a bullet from a small caliber weapon. The agent suffered a “grazing wound” to the back of his head. He was treated and released.

Authorities believe the weapon was fired during an assault that happened on the Mexican riverbank. The incident is currently under investigation.

In November of 2016, a DPS trooper and a Border Patrol agent were hit by gunfire that flew across the Rio Grande.

According to the Customs and Border Patrol, from Oct. 1, 2016 through Feb. 28, 2017, attacks involving weapons, projectiles and close quarters fighting have gone up 179 percent from the same period last year.