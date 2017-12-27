Border Patrol agent struck by stray bullet from Mexico

By Published: Updated:
The bend in the Rio Grande is photographed from a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter on patrol, Thursday, July 24, 2014, in Mission, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, Pool)
The bend in the Rio Grande is photographed from a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter on patrol, Thursday, July 24, 2014, in Mission, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, Pool)

RIO GRANDE, Texas (KXAN) — A stray bullet fired in Mexico struck a Border Patrol agent near Brownsville on Tuesday.

The Customs and Border Protection Agency says the agent was assigned to the Riverine Unit when he was hit with a bullet from a small caliber weapon. The agent suffered a “grazing wound” to the back of his head. He was treated and released.

Authorities believe the weapon was fired during an assault that happened on the Mexican riverbank. The incident is currently under investigation.

In November of 2016, a DPS trooper and a Border Patrol agent were hit by gunfire that flew across the Rio Grande.

According to the Customs and Border Patrol, from Oct. 1, 2016 through Feb. 28, 2017, attacks involving weapons, projectiles and close quarters fighting have gone up 179 percent from the same period last year.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s