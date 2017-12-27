Bad haircut lands Wisconsin stylist in jail

A hair stylist in Madison, Wisconsin has been arrested after allegedly snipping a customer's ear during a bad haircut. (WMTV/MPD)
MADISON, Wis. (KXAN/WMTV) — A hair stylist in Madison, Wisconsin has been arrested after allegedly snipping a customer’s ear during a bad haircut.

A 22-year-old man called the police to complain about a bad customer experience at the State Street Salon. He told police the stylist told him to stop fidgeting and moving his head before he was nicked on the ear.

The stylist then ran his clippers down the middle of the customer’s head, leaving the customer looking a bit like Larry from the Three Stooges.

The stylist was later arrested on suspicion of mayhem and disorderly conduct while armed. When questioned, the stylist told police the nick on the ear was an accident.

