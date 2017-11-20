Thousands of meals to be served Tuesday at H-E-B’s Feast of Sharing

Feast of Sharing - Marc Suarez/KXAN

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thousands of volunteers will help prepare and serve the thousands of people who attend the annual Feast of Sharing in Austin.

H-E-B is hosting its 28th Annual Feast of Sharing dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 21 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Palmer Events Center located at 900 Barton Springs Rd.

More than 14,000 meals will be served at the dinner. While enjoying the festivities, guests will be treated to performances by numerous bands including a Beatles tribute band.

Free parking will be available in the center parking garage.

People taking the bus can visit one of the following H-E-B locations to pick up a complimentary one-day bus pass

  • H-E-B #1 at 2701 E. 7th St.
  • H-E-B #2 at 6607 S. IH-35
  • H-E-B #3 at 1000 E. 41st St.
  • H-E-B #8 at 2400 S. Congress Ave.
  • H-E-B Plus #12 at 2508 E. Riverside Dr.
  • H-E-B #13 at 7112 Ed Bluestein #125
  • H-E-B #15 at 9414 N. Lamar
  • H-E-B #30 at 1801 E. 51st

 

