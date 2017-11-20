Signing Santa brings joy to deaf and hard-of-hearing children

A Santa Claus in Norfolk, Virginia, signs to a young visitors NOv. 14, 2017 (WAVY Photo)
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — For many families, a visit with Santa Claus is on the holiday to-do list, but for some, it’s not always easy.

That’s why the MacArthur Center in Norfolk, Virginia, brought “Signing Santa” to the mall.

Camron Ellis couldn’t contain his joy. It’s his third time visiting Signing Santa.

“He’s just like any other little boy, very rambunctious,” said Temekka Ellis, Camron’s mother.

At 5 years old, he’s already discovered a love for music, even with cochlear implants. Camron joined other deaf and hard-of-hearing kids from across the area to meet Signing Santa.

“It’s an opportunity for him to be around other children that are hearing impaired or deaf,” Temekka said.

