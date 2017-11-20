George Strait’s San Antonio mansion up for sale

George Strait arrives at the MusiCares Person of the Year tribute honoring Tom Petty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — Country legend George Strait is putting his San Antonio mansion up for sale.

The 7,925-square-foot home is nestled in the hilltops of the exclusive neighborhood called The Dominion in northwest San Antonio. The home sits on just over 12 acres and even has a casita. There are 14 fireplaces and a gourmet kitchen.

The San Antonio Express-News reports while the realtor Tamara Strait did not confirm that the home belongs to Strait, all the county and court records tie him to the property. The listing’s website doesn’t indicate a price but appraisal records show the home is appraised at $3.9 million.

The full listing can be seen here.

