Austin City Council holds special meeting on city manager search

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Members of the Austin City Council will meet Monday morning to discuss its search for a new city manager. The position has been vacant for more than a year.

The meeting is set to begin at 8:45 a.m. in the Boards and Commissions Room at City Hall and will then move to executive session for “discussions on legal and personnel issues,” according to a release.

Last week one of the candidates for the position dropped out, prompting the city to delay both naming those who are vying for the position and making a decision. There are currently four candidates in the running, but the consulting firm hired to find candidates told city council it should have at least five before moving on. It should take another one or two weeks to find another person.

Without a city manager, Austin hasn’t been able to hire people to fill nine vacant department head positions, including chief of police.