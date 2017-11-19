WilCo Sheriff: Asking residents at N. Austin apartments to stay inside for ‘situation’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN is tracking a potential situation happening in north Austin.

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody tweeted out about a developing situation. It’s happening at 15450 FM 1325 Road at the Preserve at Rolling Hills Apartments. He is asking all residents to stay in place while they monitor the situation.

Situation developing @ 15450 FM 1325 Rd. Preserve at Rolling Hills Apts. Asking all residents to stay in place safely but to monitor if events deem another action. Asking Media please push out information. — Sheriff Robert Chody (@SheriffChody) November 19, 2017

Williamson County officials said a call came in at about 5:30 p.m. for someone making terroristic threats. Deputies are just arriving on scene.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update it with more information as it becomes available.