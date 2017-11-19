WATCH: The ultimate shot-clock violation?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When Rob Price took his two sons to watch their sister’s basketball team from Texas A&M-Commerce play against St. Edward’s University in Austin on Saturday, Nov. 18, both of them were invited to attempt a half court shot during a fourth-quarter timeout for a chance to win a $100 Chick-Fil-A gift card, Price wrote on his Facebook page.

With his dad cheering him on, Jenson Price went for the shot … and missed! In a video Price shared with KXAN, the ball slams into the shot clock and the front of it collapses onto the backboard.

“Oh my gosh! My son did not just do that!” Price is heard saying in the video. “He just broke the gym!”

On Facebook, Price said that the mishap “delayed the game by 10 minutes till they just decided to cut off the power cables. My daughter’s team had to play the last seven minutes without seeing their own shot clock.”

“One St. Edward’s fan was apparently so amused at the whole thing, he gave Jenson a dollar and a high five as he walked off the court,” Price said. Score!

Even though his sister’s team played the rest of the game without their shot clock, they still won, beating St. Ed’s 71-64. And the Prices were still able to go home and celebrate.