TRAFFIC: IH-35 SB shut down at William Cannon due to fuel spill

AUSTIN (KXAN)– Austin Police have shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 near William Cannon Drive after a fuel spill from a tanker truck.

Austin Fire Department tweeted that their hazardous materials task force was responding to the tanker after it struck a median. They say the leak is from the truck’s fuel tank- not from its cargo.

Austin Police say no one is injured but lanes are expected to be shut down for a while. In the mean time they are diverting traffic to exit at Stassney lane.

Officials say the southbound lanes could be shut down for another two hours.

