Superheroes swoop into Austin for Wizard World Comic Con

Ashley Tsao Published: Updated:
Superheroes at Wizard World Comic Con (KXAN photo)
Superheroes at Wizard World Comic Con (KXAN photo)

Austin (KXAN)– Superheroes, Stormtroopers and villains took over Austin this weekend. The Wizard World Comic Con hosted panels and booths about different comics. Some celebrities, including Aquaman star Jason Momoa, attended the event to promote their latest movie.

“It’s a wonderful way to get together and meet people, who obviously share the same interests,” Megan Wallace, member of Star Wars fan organization 501st Legion, said.

One group marched in the Chuy’s parade early Saturday, before heading to the convention center.

The event will take place at the Austin Convention Center until 4 p.m., Sunday.

