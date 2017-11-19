Run with the Heroes 5K to honor fallen officers

AUSTIN (KXAN)– Austin Police is partnering with the community for a 5K run.

The Run with the Heroes 5K is an annual event were law enforcement officials and civilians alike lace up their running shoes in honor of fallen heroes and in support of the Central Texas Special Olympians. This year, the run will especially honor Officer Amir Abdul-Khaliq of the Austin Police Department who was killed in a crash while escorting a funeral procession.

Assistant Chief Chris Mcllvain joined us on KXAN News to talk about why this parade is so important to the police. He says this is also an opportunity for people to interact with law enforcement and first responders- not just Austin Police officers.

“This is the best part of our job,” Mcllvain said “being able to interact with the community at this level.”

Mcllvain says if you can’t run, you can walk with them. The run will take place Sunday  at 8 a.m. at Camp Mabry on W. 35th street.

Click here to sign up.

