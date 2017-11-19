Longhorns back in the Bowl business

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns will play in their 54th bowl after earning their bowl qualifying 6th win Saturday at West Virginia, but it will be their first since 2014. There are several bowl sites for the Longhorns, they won’t get the official invitation for a couple of weeks. The most likely destination will come from three games, the Camping World Bowl in Orlando, Florida on December 28th, the Autozone Liberty Bowl in Memphis on December 30th and the Texas Bowl in Houston on December 27th. These are three of the seven that have Big 12 contracts. The other Big 12 bowl partners are the Goodyear Cotton Bowl on December 29th in Arlington, the Valero Alamo Bowl on December 28th in San Antonio, the Cactus Bowl on December 26th in Phoenix and the Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl at the Cotton Bowl on December 26th.

The Cotton Bowl is the automatic bowl for the Big 12 champion if they are not in the College Football Playoff then the selection goes to the Alamo Bowl, the Camping World Bowl, the Texas Bowl, the Liberty Bowl, the Cactus Bowl, and the Heart of Texas Bowl. Texas has played in three bowl games in Florida, but not since The Gator Bowl in 1974 and they have never played in the Liberty Bowl.

Texas can improve their bowl status if they can beat Texas Tech, who will be trying to earn bowl eligibility in their game on Friday evening at Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. A win for Texas would also guarantee them a winning season for the first time since 2013, Mack Brown’s final year.