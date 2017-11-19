Kids, parents getting into the spirit of giving with Generation Serve

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s the season of giving, and local nonprofits are working hard to get people involved.

Generation Serve is the first city-wide day of service, and about 1,200 children and parents joined forces with 30 local nonprofits on Saturday at the Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex to inspire a new generation to help those less fortunate.

“When they get involved from a young age and continue on throughout their childhood and their development, it just becomes a habit and part of who they are,” said organizer Allison Johnson.

“I think it’s really important to get kids from very early age oriented towards helping other people and that other people have much harder lives,” said Alessandra Beavers, who is a mother. “And it’s time for them to know that and realize how lucky they are and realize part of being lucky is you have to give back.”

Generation Serve has organized more than 4,000 volunteer activities, with 25,000 children and their families in the past 8 years.