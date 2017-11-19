Kids, parents getting into the spirit of giving with Generation Serve

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:
Generation Serve has organized more than 4,000 volunteer activities, with 25,000 children and their families in the past 8 years. (KXAN Photo)
Generation Serve has organized more than 4,000 volunteer activities, with 25,000 children and their families in the past 8 years. (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s the season of giving, and local nonprofits are working hard to get people involved.

Generation Serve is the first city-wide day of service, and about 1,200 children and parents joined forces with 30 local nonprofits on Saturday at the Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex to inspire a new generation to help those less fortunate.

“When they get involved from a young age and continue on throughout their childhood and their development, it just becomes a habit and part of who they are,” said organizer Allison Johnson.

“I think it’s really important to get kids from very early age oriented towards helping other people and that other people have much harder lives,” said Alessandra Beavers, who is a mother. “And it’s time for them to know that and realize how lucky they are and realize part of being lucky is you have to give back.”

Generation Serve has organized more than 4,000 volunteer activities, with 25,000 children and their families in the past 8 years.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s