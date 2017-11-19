Father says wife took girls because they were in danger in foster care

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Central Texas mother remains in jail after police say she abducted her daughters from their AISD school last week. The 10-year-old along with her two older sisters were found in Florida on Thursday.

Their father tells KXAN that his wife left the state on Tuesday out of fear for their daughters safety. Court documents say police were able to track their mother Sarah Jordan’s cell phone.

“I want to put a face with the family,” said Anthony Jordan. “I don’t know of any other parent that wouldn’t do the same thing.” The father has been on the road for days. He just returned from Florida where he was trying to bail out his wife from jail.

Police said Sarah Jordan along with her 16-year-old daughter violated a court order and picked up her younger daughters from school. Anthony Jordan said it was because his youngest was in danger. “Two girls and a boy, apparently what she reported, allegedly held her down, placed a pillow over her head, and sat on the pillow trying to suffocate her,” he said.

Court documents say the family recently lost custody of their daughters, who were in foster care, because of what Child Protective Services says was a dangerous situation in the home. A CPS spokesperson said state law prohibits the agency from commenting on investigations and cases.

The statement went on to say that, “CPS only removes children because of extreme abuse or neglect, and any removal must be approved by a judge.”

“I will tell you that the allegations are completely false,” said Anthony Jordan. “I have never abused my family.”

The father says he’s trying to get his family back. His three daughters are now in CPS custody. “I do not shy away from the fight … am an honorable man that has a respectable family, and I treat my family well.”

Anthony Jordan says his family is looking for an attorney and needs one who will help him expose CPS. He plans to start sorting this out in the legal process Monday morning in Williamson County. He also said there’s a lot more to this story. KXAN is working to learn more about what he shared.