Eagles embarrass Cowboys showing division dominance

Published:
ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 19: Corey Clement #30 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after scoring in the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 19, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON (KXAN) — The Philadelphia Eagles laid claim to the title best team in the NFC East and there’s nothing the Cowboys could do about it Sunday night at AT&T Stadium. The Eagles (9-1) rocked the Cowboys 37-9 behind 218 rushing yards and four Dak Prescott turnovers.

The Cowboys (5-5) held a 9-7 halftime lead behind three Mike Nugent field goals, but completely unraveled in the third quarter. In the last two games, Dallas has been outscored in the second half 47-0.

Sunday night’s divisional tilt was billed as a showdown between premier quarterbacks. After a slow start, Eagles QB Carson Wentz settled in to lead Philadelphia throwing for 168 yards and two touchdowns. Prescott finished with 145 passing yards and three interceptions.

Dallas hosts the LA Chargers on Thanksgiving Day.

 

