‘Dog Jog’ raises funds to support no-kill shelter

The Outdoor Voices Dog Jog featured a fun run, music, tacos, beer, live music and dog adoptions in Austin on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. (KXAN Photo: Kyle Kovilaritch)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A big event was held Sunday in hopes of helping Austin remain a no-kill city when it comes to animal shelters.

The Outdoor Voices Dog Jog featured a fun run, music, tacos, beer, live music and dog adoptions.

All the proceeds helped benefit Austin Pets Alive. If you didn’t make it out, you can still help.

“Currently, we are in deep need of fosters to continue to support our life-saving efforts,” said Hannah Horstman, the group’s events and outreach manager.

Outdoor Voices, which sponsored the event, is an Austin-based athletic brand.

“It’s really fun to create this recreational activity with pups and people,” said Tyler Haney, founder of Outdoor Voices. “And there is no stress. It’s all about the fun of it.”

Haney said this was the first year for the event, but his company is planning more … and in more cities.

